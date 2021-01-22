Ujjain: VU to install bust of Bharat Ratna Pt Malviya

Ujjain: Executive Council (EC) of Vikram University (VU), on Friday gave nod to installation of a bust of Banaras Hindu University founder and Bharat Ratna Pt Madan Mohan Malviya on the campus. It also decided to launch M.Tech course in School of Engineering and Technology.

VU vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey chaired the meeting. After discussion, members decided to regularise services of guest faculty. They also cleared upgraded pay-scale from level one to two to assistant professors under CAS and benefit of arrears of Seventh Pay Commission to non-teaching employees and officials.

Non-government EC members Rajesh Singh Kushwaha, Sachin Dave, Mamta Baindwal, Kusumlata Ningwal and Vinod Yadav besides Dr Deepak Gupta, Dre PK Verma, Dr Dinesh Kumar Soni, Dr Pratibha Kothari, Dr Govind Gandhe, Dr JP Chourishiya, joint-director, treasury and accounts RPS Yadav and registrar in-charge Dr DK Bagga were also present in the meeting.