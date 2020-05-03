Urgent need for government medical college in Ujjain, says intelligentsia

Taking cognisance of the special story published in Free Press on May 01, the city’s intelligentsia has univocally sought opening of a full-fledged government medical college in Ujjain.

Most of them blamed the apathy of peoples’ representatives for keeping the people of Ujjain deprived of such a crucial facility. Through their posts on social media platforms, they opined that if government provides this gift without any delay, it would prove to be a boon to deal with epidemics like Covid-19.

EXCERPTS

“Politicians are the real culprits. Had they has put in the least sincere efforts then Ujjain would have got a government medical college many years back.”

—PROF AP SHUKLA

“Would you think that peoples’ representatives would take it as on priority? These persons had even been ministers in the state cabinet for terms together but never cared for the people of Ujjain. Many of them are busy in giving interviews and making money by developing colonies.”

—SAIKAT CHANDA, EDUCATIONIST

“As soon as government approves the proposal and premises would be finalised, the college would start on the second day.”

—VIRENDRA KHANDAYAT, BANKER

“Ujjain has become a laggard as compared to other districts in the state due to the weak politicians.”

—RAJESH KARE, SOCIAL WORKER

“I was CMHO during Simhastha Fair-2016, back then I have sent a proposal for government medical college and along with the then collector Kavindra Kiyawat we had identified the area facing Charak Hospital for medical college buildings and accordingly I prepared proposal and sent to collector.”

—DR NK TRIVEDI

“Medical college is an urgent need of Ujjain. For last 60 years we have been deprived of this facility despite the fact that mega fair Simhastha is held here during every 12 years.”

—RAJENDRA NAGAR, DOCTOR

“It is quite true, in current situation it seems medical college in government sector should be announced and built without any delay.”

—AKHTAR KOTHARI, INDUSTRIALIST

“Ujjain need a government medical college urgently. I have seen the working of government MGM College at Indore and it has also performed excellently during Covid-19 pandemic.”

—SS NARANG, FORMER BANKER

“Our leaders did not make sincere efforts in this direction. It is noteworthy that if government does not support RDGMC what would be the situation. Ujjain surely needs a government medical college with latest facilities.”

—PROF VINOD KUMAR GUPTA

“Looking at the havoc wrecked by Covid-19, establishment of a full-fledged government medical college is must for Ujjain.”

—SURENDRA CHATURVEDI, LAWYER