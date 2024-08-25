 Ujjain’s Mahakal Sawari: Gond Tribals’ Thathiya Dance Troupe To Perform In Mahakal’s Sixth Sawari 
Ujjain's Mahakal Sawari: Gond Tribals' Thathiya Dance Troupe To Perform In Mahakal's Sixth Sawari 

On August 26, the Gond Tribal Thathiya Dance Troupe from Betul, led by Milap Ivne and Avinash Dhurve, will perform in front of the palanquin of Lord Mahakal. They will perform alongside the devotional music groups.

Updated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 05:50 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The sixth Mahakal Sawari will be taken out on August 26 (Monday). This procession would be the first procession of Bhadrapad month. The month of Shravan ended on August 19.

Following the instructions of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the Tribal Folk Art and Language Development Academy of Madhya Pradesh Culture Council has organised the participation of tribal artists in the procession of Lord Mahakal.

On August 26, the Gond Tribal Thathiya Dance Troupe from Betul, led by Milap Ivne and Avinash Dhurve, will perform in front of the palanquin of Lord Mahakal. They will perform alongside the devotional music groups.

Know more about Thathiya dance

The Gond Thathiya dance is deeply rooted in the rural areas of Betul. The community traditionally relies on grazing livestock for their livelihood. Thathiya dance is performed to the tune of flutes. This begins on the night of Govardhan and Lakshmi Pujan and continues from October to November in order to honour the ancestors. In some places, this dance is also known as 'Gwal Bansi Thathiya' or 'Gond Gai ki.'

Culture displayed prominently in Diwali 

The dance consists of singing, musical performances and traditional instruments. Although modern influences have affected cultural symbols, the art forms of this tribe are still prominently displayed during Diwali in the tribal regions of Betul and Khandwa. 

Their Diwali celebrations are marked by a vibrant display of crafts, dance, singing, music, and oral traditions.

The traditional attire for this dance includes a dhoti, kurta, colourful turban, jacket, and clothing adorned with kavris made from bull tail hair. The dancers also wear ghungroos on their feet and carry flutes. The musical instruments include the dhol, timki, tasha, manjira, and flute.

