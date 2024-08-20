Shravan 2024: Mahakal's Fifth Sawari Taken Out Amid Fanfare In Ujjain; Devotees Along With CM Mohan Yadav Drench In Devotion (WATCH)

Shravan 2024: Mahakal's Fifth Sawari Taken Out Amid Fanfare In Ujjain; Devotees Along With CM Mohan Yadav Drench In Devotion | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the last Monday of the month of Shravan, Lord Mahakal’s sawari was taken out with great fanfare. The mesmerising five forms of Lord Mahakal were the centre of attraction for lakhs of people present on the route. CM Mohan Yadav along with his family duly worshipped the Lord in the Sabhamandap of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple. Puja was conducted by priest Ghanshyam Sharma and Ashish Pujari.

ॐ महाकाल महाकाय महाकाल जगत्पत।

महाकाल महायोगिन महाकाल नमोस्तुते।।



श्रावण माह में बाबा महाकाल की अंतिम शाही सवारी पूरे ठाठ बाट के साथ निकली। मुझे प्रदेश की मंगल कामना के साथ विग्रह के दर्शन-पूजन का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ।



CRPF की बैंड प्रस्तुति व जनजातीय रंगों से सराबोर हर हर… pic.twitter.com/WXH2YgwHkc — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) August 19, 2024

The CM walked barefoot on the entire sawari route, worshiping Baba Mahakal, singing bhajans and playing ‘manjiras’. On this occasion, state BJP president and MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma, technical education, skill development and employment and Ujjain district in-charge minister Gautam Tetwal, minister of state for public health and medical education Narendra Shivaji Patel, MP Anil Firojiya, MLAs Anil Jain Kaluheda and Satish Malviya, Mayor Mukesh Tetwal, Ujjain Municipal Corporation speaker Kalavati Yadav along with other public representatives and officials also participated in the sawari.

For the first time a performance was given by the CRPF band in Mahakal’s procession. Religious tunes presented by CRPF and Police bands in Baba’s sawari added to the grandeur of the sawari. The presentation of Shiv Bhajans and Aarti by the band mesmerised the devotees. Likewise, the tribal groups of Dindori district spread the unique charm of art and culture in sawari. The group gave an attractive performance on traditional musical instruments like Madal, Timki, Flute, Manjira, Chatkola.

Tribal artistes from Dindori district perform on route ahead of sawari | FP Photo

Chhattisgarh CM visits Mahakal

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Dev Sai along with his family visited the Mahakaleshwar temple on the last Monday of Shravan and offered prayers. The CM offered prayers at the Mahakal temple and took the blessings of Lord Mahakal. He prayed for the prosperity and progress of the state. The priests of Mahakaleshwar temple performed the Abhishek and Pujan as per the rituals. CM’s wife Kaushalya Sai and other family members were also present.