Raksha Bandhan 2024: Ahilya Nagri Euphoric In Festive Spirit; Celebrates Timeless Bond Of Love & Protection | Unspalsh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A pure bond of love and protection was celebrated as Indoreans tied Rakhis to their brothers whether real or otherwise on Monday. Rakhi celebrations began early in the morning in the city as brothers and sisters gathered in their homes.

A grand celebration was seen in Khajrana temple and Ranjeet Hanuman temple as thousands thronged to the temples tying Rakhis to the Lord seeking protection from troubles. At Khajrana temple, Lord Ganesha was tied the largest rakhi.

Ganesh Rakhi Rakhi for Lord Ganesh

Two different Rakhis were offered to Lord Ganesh at the Khajrana Ganesh Temple on Monday. The first Rakhi was tied to the deity in the morning between 6 to 7.30 am and the second was a huge 13 by 13 feet that was tied on the pillars of the temple premises around 3 in the evening.

The Rakhi was made by Shri Ganesh Bhakta Samiti with the help of four local artists in 15 days. Many people started their day by tying Rakhi to the Lord and hence, temples were filled with devotees throughout the day.

Family of 80 gathers for Rakhi

Many families of the city gathered together from different parts of the country and celebrated Rakhi in different ways. The auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan was celebrated by the ninety-year-old grandmother Kamal Devi along with her 87-year-old brother. The Dalal family of Indore has been collectively celebrating the festival for the last 35 years with all the members of the family numbering around 80 coming together to celebrate this festival and tie the Raksha thread by reaching Indore from different parts of the country and even from abroad. The kids of the Bhatt Family residing in the MIG colony celebrated the rakhi festival together at home.

Rakshak drivers and conductors

It was a fun day and free day for women in Indore as Atal Indore City Transport Service Limited (AiCTSL) provided free travel for women. The travel was made free for women in city buses, i-buses and electric buses operated in the city. Furthermore, a large number of women travellers tied Rakhi to drivers and conductors thanking them for a safe ride. Women rejoiced and even celebrated the day sharing stories about their siblings.

A promise to be protective, not destructive

A special arrangement was made at Central Jail to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. Thousands of women met their brothers in the jail premises and tied the Rakhis, praying for their long lives. The sister-brother duos also promised to never commit crimes and to live life as good citizens after they are released from jail.

TI Sanyogitaganj Satish Patel celebrates

Rakhi TI Sanyogitaganj Satish Patel celebrates Raksha Bandhan every year with women residing near his police station. This ritual began in 2016, when the TI started celebrating a week-long Rakhi with the women of the district he used to be posted in. This bond of Rakhi has helped him make a bond of trust with the women and has helped in solving many cases. One such incident happened a few years ago when a warranted criminal was handed over to police by his own wife because of the Rakhi bond she had with the IT.

Post Office Rakhi

Rakhis tied to trees The Postal Department took a pledge to protect the environment by tying Rakhis to trees under the program Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'at 11.30 am in the GPO premises under the guidance of Postmaster General Indore Preeti Agarwal.