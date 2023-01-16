Ujjain: Vikram University’s archaeological museum to get Rs 14 crore facelift

Vikram University |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The work of beautifying ancient city of Ujjaini will be done in coming days. Even the Archaeological Museum of Vikram University will get a facelift. Around Rs 14 crore will be spent on construction of building along with new galleries. Governor Mangubhai Patel will perform bhoomi pujan of the above-mentioned work.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav said that university’s museum showcases many facts related to the history of Ujjain. The said amount was sanctioned to give a modern look to the museum and conserve preserved statues and relics. With the sanctioned amount, archaeological heritage kept in the Archaeological Museum at Vikram Kirti Mandir, including five lakh years old world famous elephant head, rhinoceros horn, hippopotamus tooth, the jaw of wild buffalo and 200 fossils and other remains kept in different galleries will also be displayed.

Apart from this, stone tools collected by Padma Shri late Dr Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar during excavation of Bhima Betka will also be displayed in the museum. Ten logs found on the banks of Kshipra in the Garhkalika area, which are 2,600 years old, too would be displayed in the museum along with remains of wooden wall and port built during the time of King Chand Pradyot of Ujjain. In this way, 4000-year-old archaeological materials obtained along with the excavation of Kayatha, Mahidpur, Azad Nagar, Runija, Sodang and Takravada will also be displayed.

Apart from this, a plan has been made to make the museum grand by displaying 472 rare stone statues from the Maurya period to the Maratha period in the newly-constructed gallery. In the first phase, building construction will be done at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore and interior work will be done at a cost of Rs 6.5 crore, the minister said.

GUV TO ARRIVE TODAY

State Governor Mangubhai Patel is scheduled to arrive on Tuesday. He will arrive at 3.50 pm by helicopter from Surat. He will take night halt in Ujjain. On January 18, the Governor will inaugurate the ‘Ujjain Education Summit’ at 10.30 am at Swarn Jayanti Hall of Vikram University. He will perform bhoomi-pujan of the construction of archaeological museum at 12.05 noon at Vikram Kirti Mandir. He will proceed to Mandsaur at 2 pm by car.