Ujjain: VHP and Bajrang Dal demand removal of unauthorised constructions & encroachments from Simhastha area

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In the Simhastha Mahakumbh, crores of believers bathe in Moksha Dayini Kshipra, worship Mahakal, go to the places of sages and saints and take religious benefits from them. But there is no space left in the Simhastha Mela area due to encroachments and unauthorised constructions at these holy places and the abundance of illegal colonies. A lot of land will be required for arranging the halt of saints and religious projects during Simhastha thus the district administration should take initiative to stop illegal construction, encroachment and colonies from being formed immediately.

Making the above demand, district president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Ashok Jain Chaiwala, secretary Mahesh Tiwari, Manish Rawal and Bajrang Dal district coordinator Ankit Choubey submitted a memorandum to the collector Kumar Purushottam, here on Friday. The memorandum urged that immediate decision on this issue be taken and the organisation should be informed about it.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Mahesh Tiwari and Bajrang Dal’s Ankit Choubey complained that illegal colonies have been cut by the land mafia on the land reserved for saints and the fair area has been narrowed by the encroachment of illegal constructions. On the banks of Mokshadayini Maa Shipra, where the environment should be protected and trees should be planted instead a large number of permanent constructions have been done. The network of illegal constructions and colonies has spread in all Simhastha areas of the new and old city.

MAYOR WRITES TO CM

Ujjain Municipal Corporation mayor Mukesh Tatwal, keeping in view the upcoming Simhastha, emphasised on making the Simhastha Mela Act more effective and to keep such areas which are not included in the Simhastha Fair event but come under the reserved area for Simhastha free.

In a letter sent to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan he demanded to start activities and construction work of Simhastha Fair-2028 like road widening etc in a phased manner from now itself.