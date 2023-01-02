Ujjain: Vasu Gupta gets Neerja Nari Chetna Award

Neerja Nari Chetna Award being presented to artiste Vasu Gupta | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): “Indian culture has great respect for women. It is said that where women are worshipped, the gods reside there. Shiva is considered incomplete without Shakti.” Higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav expressed these words at the Neerja Nari Chetna event organised by Aastha Samaj Rachna Sewa Anusandhan Sansthan and Neerja Sanskriti Sangam in memory of poetess Neerja Sharma.

President of the programme Mahamandaleshwar Premanandpuri Maharaj, special guests Saurabh Bhardwaj, Diwakar Natu, Dr Satinder Saluja and Sunil Jain also addressed the programme. Neerja Nari Chetna Award, 2022 was presented to Vasu Gupta, senior artiste and director of Club Fankar in the programme. The winners of the Pt Kewal Krishan Sharma Memorial Painting Competition were awarded to the child artists. Astrologer Pt Govind Sharma Guru, the patron of Neerja Sanskriti Sangam, was felicitated. The welcome speech was given by Dr Pankhuri Joshi. The programme was conducted by litterateur Ashok Waqt and Dr Zafar Mehmood expressed gratitude.