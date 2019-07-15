Ujjain: This gymnastics coach brought name and fame to deprived kids

Ujjain: Gymnastics is a game of quick reflexes and extraordinary nimbleness as well as that of hardcore strength. Few attempt to and wish to be a gymnast, given the highest degree of grit, determination and commitment that it demands, all of these makes it a staggering pursuit. But as we say, ‘When the going gets tough, tough gets going” characterising this beautifully, Ratan Lal Verma, a 66-year-old internationally-acclaimed umpire and player has with his unprecedented knowledge and skills of this game had not only won numerous plaudits all around the globe, in a career spanning more than 45 glorious years, but also contributed generously by teaching gymnastic to the underprivileged kids for free. Free Press caught up with him recently to discover the cause, inducement and passion behind his incredibly successful saga.

Excerpts from the Interview:

Tell us briefly what fascinated you towards this game?

Well, I was a villager and virtually had knowing about urban life or city. Even, I pursued my school education entirely in village. After my initial days, our family based itself in Shajapur. There shifted one officer named SK sharma from Delhi in irrigation department. He was a polished gymnast and he even set up gymnasium hall there. My friends and I used to gape at him in amazement as he would roll, flip and fling himself swiftly in the air. We were stunned to see his agility and flexibility.

We have developed admiration towards him and this sport alike. One day we mustered courage and asked if he would take pains to teach us. He answered in affirmative emphatically and said with a wide grin on his face that I do this every day so that you all embrace it.

Years rolled on and we became professionals with his support and diligence. I got the job offer from CRPF as a sub-inspector and later on I bagged job offer from railway department too as a guard through sports quota. There I represented and lead western railways as a skipper in many tournaments of national and international repute.

Thereafter in 1984, I pursued diploma in coaching and training for gymnastics from NIS Patiyala and bagged the distinction of being a national coach and referee. Then, I moved China and took international certification in umpiring. Since 2001, I have been judging and umpiring international competitions and events. I owe my success to my coaches SG Tikkekar and DG Supekar who shaped my career to a great deal.

In what aspects, gymnastics is different from other sports?

Gymnastics is a high performance game. It demands at least 3-4 years of gruelling practice only after that a player becomes flourished and polished in it. Besides this, movements of limbs with that of the body have to be crystal-clear during flips, somersaults and landing as crucial points are awarded and deducted thereof. It’s class apart from the rest of the games.

What holds us back as players or country per se in the gymnasts?

There are multitudes of factors collectively responsible for this. As you all know, India has never been known as sports-enthusiast country, thanks to the apathy of successive governments. Though, in last decade or so, winds of change are blowing. At the heart of this problem, lies inadequacy of sports facility and equipments and resoluteness from governments. Many aspirants’ dreams perish for want of qualified trainers, good diet and supporting facilities.

Adding insult to the injury, our federation of gymnastics is dysfunctional and stands disqualified for the last 6 years due to which no state or national level competition is being organised. Consequently, a lot of potential players are suffering huge setbacks and it is damaging their career prospects along with country’s sporting future.

What is state-of-affairs of facilities and players like in Ujjain?

To be very frank, you must be surprised to know that we have a grand and luxurious gymnasium hall at Gau Ghat courtesy railway department. There, we have at least 100 sportsmen undergoing rigorous practice routines daily with state-of-the-art-equipments and apparatuses. It’s a very vital facility and of great importance as nowhere in the state such arrangements exists. As for players, under my watch 35 of them have been absorbed by railways on different posts as ticket collectors, clerks and guards.

Recently, 2 more players have made it to the armed forces. However, my dream is still unrealized as I want more and more players of Ujjain to produce international players. Nonetheless, some years back, one of my students Sarfaraz Ahmad wowed and did Ujjain proud by participating in an international competition. Since then, no one else has been able to achieve that feat.

What drives and motives you to help and coach players?

Well, when you love something to the core, you hardly need any motivation. I have devoted my life to this game and will continue to do it till my last breath. It’s been six years since I have retired from Railways still I make it a point to motivate, coach and train them ceaselessly. I also feel they become well-placed and settled if they end up getting a good job in government by which they themselves remain motivated and this game gets major boost.

What would be the last destination of this beautiful journey?

I have been part of many national and international championships, but I wish to act as referee or as an umpire in Olympics. Hopefully, it will materialise soon.

-ABHILASH SHRIVASTAVA