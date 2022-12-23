Ujjain: Sonu Sood visits Mahakal, assures to help ailing Atharva

Bollywood celebrity Sonu Sood interacts with the family of Atharva at the Mahakaleshwar Temple’s courtyard, in Ujjain on Friday. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Sonu Sood, the villain of many super hit films on silver screen and the country’s biggest hero in real life, visited Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple here on Friday and offered help to a kid named Atharva, who is suffering from a serious illness SMA.

Wearing shola (unstitched cloth) in the Garbh Grah, he along with his wife had a darshan of Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam and offered prayers.

The couple also paid a courtesy visit to collector Asheesh Singh at his residence.

Meanwhile, the relatives of Atharva Panwar, who is suffering from a serious disease Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), spoke to Sood and requested for help. Sood assured the family that he would extend all help. He also took the mobile number of Atharva’s father.

As per the information, Atharva’s illness is serious and his body muscles are breaking down. If he does not get an injection costing Rs 16 crore before the age of 2 years, then he may die. Novartis manufactures the company’s SMA injections and not everyone can afford injections. Because of this, Atharv’s father Pawan is wandering from door to door seeking help.

Pawan, who works in Patanjali Company has not yet received any kind of help from anywhere. Atharv is 21 months old and only 3 months are left for him to turn two, so the family is very worried about his health.