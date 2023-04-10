 UJJAIN SHORT FILM FESTIVAL BEGINS: ‘Cinema gives inspiration, vision & direction to society: RSS ideologue’
e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainUJJAIN SHORT FILM FESTIVAL BEGINS: ‘Cinema gives inspiration, vision & direction to society: RSS ideologue’

UJJAIN SHORT FILM FESTIVAL BEGINS: ‘Cinema gives inspiration, vision & direction to society: RSS ideologue’

Film director Rajesh Rathi said that the revolution that has come in society regarding short film is remarkable.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 02:54 AM IST
article-image
Guests inaugurate Ujjain Short Film Festival in Ujjain on Sunday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Cinema is not just a medium of entertainment. It is a medium that gives inspiration, vision and direction to society. Therefore it should be used in the right way. This was said by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) Akhil Bhartiya Sah Prachar Pramukh Narendra Kumar while addressing the inaugural session of Central India’s two-day short film festival organised at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy, here on Sunday. He said that India should be seen inside Indian cinema. There should be a philosophy of Indianness.

Film director Rajesh Rathi said that the revolution that has come in society regarding short film is remarkable. Such events have spread awareness on short films. Actress Himani Shivpuri, actors Rajesh Kumar and Samar Jai Singh among others were present in the inaugural session. The programme was inaugurated by lighting the lamp. Mayank Shukla conducted the proceedings.

20 SHORT FILMS SCREENED

Screening of short films began at 9 am. A total of 20 films were screened on the first day. It included Diary of Hitler Kumar, Ehsaas, Elevator, Jewels of North East, Navya, Spark, Durga Puja, Article 21A, Ek Aur Karz, Antarman, Hatheli, Pranapratishtha, The Last Hope, Pushp Ki Abhilasha, Innovation, Ruins of Mahakal, Twenty-Twenty, Radio, Aahana and Baat Toh Sahi Hai. On Monday, films will be screened in the Sankul Hall from 9 am,.

FILM PERSONALITIES SHARE EXPERIENCES

A workshop related to filmmaking was also organised. It was organised in four different sessions in which actress Himani Shivpuri, actors Rajesh Kumar, Samar Jai Singh and Akashdeep Arora shared their experiences. Actors Mukesh Bhatt, Kumar Kanchan Ghosh and Ranjan Agarwal (writer) will attend sessions on Monday.

WINNERS TO BE AWARDED TODAY

Pahlaj Nihalani, former chairman of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and film producer, will attend the closing ceremony as the chief guest. Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra and film director Raj Shandilya will also attend the event. They will give away prize money to winners in the closing ceremony. 

Read Also
SCRAPPING OF UJJAIN LOBBY: Railway admin, trade unions meet to resolve issue
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UJJAIN SHORT FILM FESTIVAL BEGINS: ‘Cinema gives inspiration, vision & direction to society: RSS...

UJJAIN SHORT FILM FESTIVAL BEGINS: ‘Cinema gives inspiration, vision & direction to society: RSS...

SCRAPPING OF UJJAIN LOBBY: Railway admin, trade unions meet to resolve issue

SCRAPPING OF UJJAIN LOBBY: Railway admin, trade unions meet to resolve issue

Ujjain: Man found ablaze on road dies in Indore

Ujjain: Man found ablaze on road dies in Indore

Madhya Pradesh: Accused in Ujjain bribery case found burnt, passes away during treatment

Madhya Pradesh: Accused in Ujjain bribery case found burnt, passes away during treatment

MP: Day temperature shows upward trend in Ujjain

MP: Day temperature shows upward trend in Ujjain