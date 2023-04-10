SCRAPPING OF UJJAIN LOBBY: Railway admin, trade unions meet to resolve issue

Representatives of WREU and WRMS from Ujjain raise slogans before the commencement of a meeting at DRM office, Ratlam on Sunday FP PHOTO |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ever since the orders to discontinue Ujjain lobby (running staff) have been issued by the divisional railway office, Ratlam, protests were going on at the local railway station. A meeting of concerned parties was convened in Ratlam on Sunday to break the stalemate.

Western Railway Employees Union (WREU)’s media in-charge Prashant Pathak said that as soon as the information about the demonstration came, general secretary of WREU JR Bhonsle came to Ujjain and discussed with the employees and assured that the order will be cancelled soon.

After reaching Mumbai, Bhonsle discussed with the officials of Western Railway and apprised them of the status quo at Ujjain headquarters. General manager (GM), Western Railway (WR) assured that no injustice will be allowed to occur with the running staff of Ujjain headquarters. DRM, Ratlam was immediately asked by the GM, WR to organise a meeting with the employees associations. Accordingly, a meeting was organised by DRM Rajnish Kumar.

The meeting was attended by SS Sharma, divisional president, WREU, Manohar Baroth, divisional secretary, WREU, Abhilash Nagar, divisional secretary, WRMS, Rafiq Mansoori, divisional president, WRMS among others. Both parties presented their facts and it was decided that the schedule of the crew and train manager of Ujjain and Chittor lobby is to be prepared according to maximum utilisation as per the extension of beat which will be presented within a week, spokesman Prashant Pathak claimed.

On the other hand, a release issues by the DRM, Ratlam office said, during the meeting, the trade unions were told by the railway administration that in the coming times the railways will have to face big challenges and all employees will have to contribute efficiently so that the department can serve the nation in a better way. Apart from this, all possible steps for cost-effective train operation should be taken.

Discussions were held in this regard with the office-bearers of the organisations. The railway administration listened to both the organisations and told about the importance of cadre reviews and its benefits in future. The railway administration asked employees’ organisations to submit suggestions as an alternative within a week.