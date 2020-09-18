Ujjain: Shivraj Singh Chauhan visits hospital in Madhav Nagar, says 20 ICU bed for COVID-19 are now ready for use

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said 20 ICU beds for COVID-19 at a hospital in Madhav Nagar are now ready for use.

Shivraj Singh Chauhan visited the hospital on his trip to Ujjain for an event on Friday. While addressing the media, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said: "These ICU beds were necessary during the time of pandemic. The beds will be used for serious COVID-19 patients. The Madhya Pradesh government is doing everything it can to curb the deadly coronavirus."

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Friday transferred the amount of Fasal Bima, to the bank account of farmers in Ujjain.