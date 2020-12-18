Ujjain: Sanchi Ghee launched in new packing

Ujjain: Higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav and Member of Parliament Anil Firojia on Friday launched Sanchi Ghee in new packing in a programme at Vikram Kirti Mandir. Addressing the gathering Dr Yadav said new metallic packing will attract the buyers and will help to increase sale of the product.

Firojia appreciated the efforts to boost the sale by changing packing of the products. The welcome speech was delivered by vice president Dugdh Sangh Devendra Sharma. On this occasion CEO Dr BK Sahu, Abdul Hafeez, Satish Sharma, Mayur Shah, Mahendra Singh, Manohar Patidar, Tejbahadur Shaktawat, Mahipalsingh Chouhan and others were present.