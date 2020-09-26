Fake Ghee Seizure Case: Amul, Sanchi brand wrappers procured from Gwalior, says Police

Indore: The accused, who was arrested while preparing fake ghee of Amul and Sanchi brand in Khajrana area, informed the police that a person from Gwalior used to send him the wrappers of the brands to pack the fake ghee. Also, the name of a city trader was revealed by the accused who used to buy fake ghee from him.

Khajrana police station in-charge Dinesh Verma said that Ashraf Ali, a resident of Habib Colony was arrested while preparing fake ghee in a rented accommodation in Iliyas Colony. He had been preparing the fake ghee for the last two years. He was produced before the court from where he was sent to police remand till September 30.

During the questioning, accused Ashraf Ali informed police that a person named Ajeet from Gwalior used to supply the wrappers of Amul and Sanchi brands. Ajeet used to make phone calls to the accused with different phone numbers and he used to send the wrappers to the accused by bus. A trader named Jitendra Jain used to buy fake ghee from Ashraf Ali to supply it to the market. The police are searching for Jain and Ajeet. The police came to know that the accused was also preparing fake butter.

Police believe that more people are involved in the crime as the accused was preparing and supplying fake ghee in the market of Indore and Ujjain for two years. The accused is being questioned about all the traders who bought ghee from him.