Ujjain: Roman Catholics take out procession ahead of Christmas

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Christmas is in just a few days. Preparations are being made for the festival. Churches are lit up with lights and carols are being sung. A procession was taken out from the Catholic Church at Maria Nagar on Dewas Road here on Sunday morning. People from Christian Mandir Church near IG Bungalow also participated. A large number of people participated in it. Before the birthday of Lord Jesus on December 25, the Christian society takes out a procession to give the message of love and peace.

In the costumes of Santa Claus, children and elders were singing and dancing to carol songs from the bands. The procession reached Maria Nagar via Teen Batti Chouraha, Tower Chowk, Shaheed Park and Dussehra Maidan. The procession was led by Ujjain Diocese Bishop Dr Sebastian Vadakkel. He was accompanied by members of the Christian Temple Church Pastor Committee. Along with the birth of Lord Jesus in the procession, tableaux of angels were also included.