Ujjain: Retired doctor commits suicide

Ujjain: A retired doctor committed suicide in Sudama Nagar. According to Dewasgate police, Dr Rajendra Choudhary (63) drank copious amount of liquor and hanged self.

According to the family members, he locked self in his room and drank for the whole day. When he did not open the door even after continuous knocking, the kin managed to enter the room and found him hanging on noose.

The police arrived at his residence and took the body in custody. The body was handed over after to family members after postmortem. According to the statement of deceased’s son Parag Choudhary, his dad had attempted to suicide earlier too, but was saved by the family members.