Ujjain: Placement drive organised in Government Madhav Science College

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A mega placement drive (Learn and Earn) was organised on January 6 under the joint aegis of district administration Ujjain and additional director, higher education Ujjain division and Government Madhav Science College, Ujjain under Swami Vivekananda Career Guidance Scheme. An online test was conducted by Tata Motors in which more than 500 students appeared and some of whom will be given an appointment through email after selection.

The camp was organised at Government Madhav Science College.

The chief guest of the programme was Ashish Pathak, CEO of Ujjain Smart City. The special guests were Abhishek Choubey of AISECT, Abhishek Shrivastava of Tata Motors, additional director of higher education Ujjain division Dr Arpan Bhardwaj, president of public participation committee Mayur Shah and Hemant Tiwari, Mahatma Gandhi National Fellow, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India. It was presided over by the principal of the college, Dr VK Gupta.

The programme started with Maa Saraswati Pujan and lamp lighting. All the guests were welcomed with flower garlands. The outline of the programme was presented by divisional nodal officer Dr Harishankar Dwivedi. On this occasion, Dr Mohan Yadav, minister of higher education, government of Madhya Pradesh, through a video message, sent his best wishes and congratulated for organising this mega employment programme in the interest of students and it is a commendable step in the direction of the efforts being made by the state for higher education.

Along with this, Vijay Prakash of Microsoft, while addressing the students online, told that through the training provided by the company, they can move towards a better path for their future. Dr Bhardwaj signed important MoUs with RICHA, AISECT and Ujjain Smart City. Pathak motivated the students to participate in the development of the city by associating with Smart City. The programme was conducted by Dr Rajkumar Nima and gratitude was expressed by Dr Dinesh Verma.