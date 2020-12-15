Ujjain: Party workers ‘occupy’ seats as farmers fail to throng BJP’s Kisan Sammelan

Ujjain: A divisional level Kisan Sammelan, hosted by the BJP at Samajik Nyay Parisar here on Tuesday afternoon, turned out to be an event hosted by the BJP government for its workers. Unconfirmed reports suggest that about Rs5 crore were spent from the exchequer of State government. As per claim about 25,000 farmers participated in it. Covid-19 protocols like wearing masks and social distancing were openly flouted during the programme.

In wake of less number of farmers turning up for the event-- the BJP-sponsored Kishan Sammelan turned out to be BJP workers’ sammelan. Party workers from across Ujjain division occupied most of the chairs. Cut-outs of ministers particularly of agriculture minister Kamal Patel flooded the city. Posters of other ministers belonging to Ujjain division were seen inside and outside the venue. Few cut-outs of Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia were also visible, though none of his supporters (ex-Congressmen) turned-up at the programme.

CM’S AIRCRAFT FAILS TO LAND

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan who was scheduled to arrive at Datana Airstrip at 3 pm could reach the venue at 5 pm as his aeroplane could not land owing to the bad weather conditions. He along with State BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma were flown to Indore, from there they reached Ujjain by road. They remained at the venue for about one hour and latter left for Indore by road.

MERA VANWAAS KHATM HUA, SAYS SHIVRAJ

Addressing the gathering, CM Chauhan said, Kamal Nath swallowed Rs 2,200 crore of farmers' crop insurance. They did not send list of farmers to Centre to get Kishan Samman Nidhi of Rs 6,000 per year per farmer. He said State government will contribute Rs 4,000 per farmer per year. He asked the farmers not to worry as his vanwaas (exile) of 15 months has passed. Taking a jibe, CM said those who are opposing the agriculture reform Acts don't have anything to do with the farming and they are just shedding crocodile’s tears. People like RaGa are unnecessarily opposing the farm laws. These Acts are totally farmers oriented and historic laws. APMCs would not be closed and MSP would also continue. Farmer can fix the rate of produces at the time of sowing, he claimed. If merchant won't purchase their produce as per contract, they would be prosecuted. Stock limit has been discontinued, he added. Amid slogans like ‘Modiji aap aage bado, kanoonon ko lagoo karo,’ the CM claimed that now it has become clear that farmers are with the BJP.

BJP CHIEF TAKES A JIBE

In his address VD Sharma said, Congress and like-minded forces do not want to see country prosperous. They don’t like Modi working for people and farmer oriented policies and programmes. Cost of every product is decided by the producers. So farmers should also decide about selling his produce. Propaganda is being spread that MSP will be rolled back. Congress in MP also misled the farmers and grabbed the power in state, but they were exposed very soon, he added.

Focus on criticism

Union minister for social justice and empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot, state ministers, MPs and MLA's besides senior party functionaries were also present on the dais. However, most of the speakers- instead of highlighting the salient features of three controversial agriculture reform Acts- invested more time to critisise farmer's organisations and their pressure tactics. City BJP chief Vivek Joshi delivered the welcome address. Bansilal Gurjar conducted the proceedings while Bahadur Singh Bormundla proposed a vote of thanks.