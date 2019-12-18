Ujjain: National water convention concludes with oath to curb pollution in rivers

Ujjain: On the concluding day of National Water Convention environmentalists and river lovers took a vow to make rivers flowing and filth free across the country. The ceremonial concluding programme was held on Wednesday at Jhalriya Mathh. On this occasion organising committee members felicitated prominent personalities for their valuable contribution towards conservation of rivers. The members felicitated Prakash Rao, VR Patil, HS Sahukar, Ramesh Bhai, Appa Saheb, Benugopal, Major Himanshu, Ramkrishna Shukla, Prof Ramesh, Pankaj Malviya and others.

During the programme spokesperson Raviprakash Langar said that a work plan will be prepared to make Kshipra flowing and after every three months work plan would be reviewed. Special guest Rajhujur Singh Gour said that due to lack of social participation river Kshipra could be a flowing river so far, although, the governments spent crores of rupees for making various projects related to the river. Magsaysay award winner Rajendra Singh in his address expressed gratitude to all members of organising committee.

Madhav Science College students feted: During the convention students of Government Madhav Science College were felicitated for their contribution to the convention. The concluding session was presided over by Gadhian thinker Ramesh Sharma. Sharma called all Indians for unanimous contribution for saving rivers.

Cultural programmes organised: During National Water Convention’s second day cultural programmes were organised under the direction of Prakash Raghuvanshi and Padma Raghuvanshi. Ensemble of artists presented dance dramas based on rivers’ purity.

In the end of the programme, the organisers informed that in February a yatra of river Godavari will start and on February 10 to 13 a convention will be organised at Telangana. ‘Nadi-Sansad’ will be organised at Rajmandari district of Andhra Pradesh.