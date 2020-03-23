Ujjain: Minor raped, fails to identify rapists

Ujjain: An 8-year-old student was allegedly raped by four boys 25 days ago. The victim girl’s parents lodged complaint with Neelganga police station.

Talking to Free Press, TI Yeshwant Pal informed that the police are investigating the case, but the girl, due to fear, was not able to identify the rapists.

Pal further told that the victim girl has given her statement in the court on Monday under Section 164 of Criminal procedural code. The Neelganga police transferred the case to Mahila police station that will conduct further investigation in the matter.