Ujjain: Minor girl molested for 3 months, on pretext of marriage

Ujjain: A 16-year-old girl was raped by her friend for 3 months, on pretext of marriage. On the basis of the complaint of the victim girl, the police registered and FIR against the alleged accused and his aide.

According to Bhairvgarh police, an FIR was registered under Section 376 of IPC against alleged accused Arjun Bagari of Ratdiya. The police also registered a case against Lakhan, the aide of the alleged accused, who helped him in the crime. The police arrested Lakhan while Arjun is absconding.

As per the victim girl, she was being raped by alleged accused for 3 months on pretext of marriage. When she forced the accused to marry, he denied.