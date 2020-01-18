Ujjain: Min temp dips by 8.3 degrees celsius in two days

Ujjain: The city and periphery areas are once again gripped by severe cold. The minimum temperature dipped by 8.3 degree Celsius in last couple of days. According to Government Jiwajirao Observatory, the minimum temperature was recorded on Saturday at 7.5 degree.

Denizens woke up on Saturday’s hazy morning with poor visibility. The relative humidity of the day remained at 92% while the minimum humidity on Saturday remained 54 percent. The sharpness of sunlight was also felt and city dwellers were seen enjoying campfires on some squares of the city in morning hours and at night. School children also faced bone chilling cold during school time.