Ujjain: Mahant Vineet Giri takes Mahakal’s gaadi

Ujjain: Mahant Vineet Giri was duly handed the gadi and chadar (shawl). He was appointed in place of Mahant Prakash Puri, according to the Panchayati Akhanda Mahavirvani Guru Kapil Muni Gadi tradition at Omkareshwar Mahadev Temple, situated in the Mahakaleshwar temple complex.

The tradition of Shri Mahakal’s gadi was duly held on Friday. In the morning Mahant Vineet Giri and other Mahants worshipped in the temple of Lord Mahakaleshwar and Omkareshwar and seated Vineet Giri on Mahant Gadi while offering him a chadar (shawl). Vineet Giri from Gurgaon in Haryana was Bhagwatacharya earlier. He also used to take care of two hundred and fifty destitute cows in Gurgaon. Shri Giri Darshan and Vedanta’s Sanatani Dharma have also been studied by him. He said that along with all-round development of Mahakaleshwar temple, full cooperation will be provided on cleanliness.

Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) administrator SS Rawat, Haridwar secretary Ravindra Puri, Daya Puri, Yamuna Puri, Prem Giri, Mahant Shyamnarayan Giri, Narendra Bharti, Mahant Karan Giri, Prayagraj secretary Mahant Ramsevak Giri, Omkareshwar secretary Mahant Kailash Bharti, Trimbakeshwar Maharashtra secretary Mahant Ramesh Giri, Mahant Radheshyam Puri of Delhi, Rameshwaradas and MTMC member Ashish Pujari welcomed the newcomer Gadipati Mahant Vineet Giri by garlands.