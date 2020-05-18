Ujjain: Locals demand administration to resume sale of fruits

Even as home delivery of vegetables by Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) is getting mixed response from the locals they now want the officials to also allow the sale of fruits in the city.

Interacting with Free Press over the issue locals said due to summer season fruits is a must in daily platter of people of across age groups to help them keep their immune system strong. To reiterate their demand people citied example of Indore is which falls under the red zone but the fruits are being sold there.

Excerpts

Vendors should be allowed to sale seasonal fruits like grapes, watermelon, musk melon, oranges to help us beat the scorching heat. How long will we have to wait for this, I have heard that in Indore the fruits are being sold through home delivery system.

-Riya Parmar, Dewas Road

Fruits are important for one痴 immunity hence the sale of fruits should be started again. With all necessary precautions vendors should be allowed to sell fruits in non containment areas.

-Shivangi Vyas, Kartik Chowk

This is the season of mango but I have not tasted mango yet. Children and old age people need fruits in their daily platter. Local administration and Ujjain Municipal Corporation must ponder over this and take a favorable decision.

-Master Himesh, Gayatri Enclave, Dewas Road

In other cities fruits are being sold so sale of fruits should also be started in Ujjain. Farmers, vendors and common people will benefit if the sale of fruits resumes.

-Rahul Sharma, Chintaman Road/ (P4)