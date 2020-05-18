Ujjain: Tally breaches 350 mark with 21 new cases

As per the medical bulletin issued by the CMHO on Monday at 8.30 pm, in all 362 persons have been infected with novel coronavirus in the district. The death toll is 48. Several new localities of the city have also come under the influence of dreaded virus.

The tehsil-wise break-up includes 281, 61, 8, 9, 2 and 1 patient of Ujjain, Barnagar, Nagda, Mahidpur, Tarana and Khachrod, respectively.

Among 21 new patients, 18 belonged to Ujjain, 2 to Mahidpur and one to Khachrod. Those who tested positive in Ujjain city include 53-year-old man of Kumhar Gali (Bahadurganj), a 97-year-old man from Khatriwada, 47-year-old man of Ambaprasad Tiwari Marg (Daulatganj), a woman from Gali number 3, Mangal Colony, Khilchipur Road, a 56-year-old woman from Jaisingpura, a 60-year-old woman from Patti Bazaar, Hathi Tekra, Veer Durgadas Marg, a 31-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman from Kushalpura, a-17-year old boy and a 42-year-old woman from Begampura, a 55-year-old man from Kalalseri, a 25-year-old male, a 18-year-old man, a 24-year-old man and a 21-year old from Hiralal Ki Gwadi, Ankpaat Marg (Kazipura), a 45-year-old woman from Kamal Colony and a 33-year-old man from Prakash Nagar.

So far 5,227 samples have been taken in the district and the reports received indicated that 4,313 persons are Covid-19 negative. While 914 sample reports are still awaited. So far 172 patients have been discharged from different hospital and quarantine centers. Total 142 active patients are under treatment.