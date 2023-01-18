Ujjain: Lecturers organised for college girls on various aspects of chemistry 

An expert delivers a lecture at Kalidas Girls College in Ujjain on Tuesday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop was organised under the lecture series of the Academic Up-gradation Programme through the chemistry department and IQAC of Government Kalidas Girls College. Subject experts delivered lectures on various topics of chemistry.

Dr BK Mehta, retired head of the School of Studies in Chemistry, Vikram University, presented his lecture on NMR spectroscopy and its applications. Dr Shubha Jain, retired head of the School of Studies in Chemistry, presented a lecture on Peri-cyclic Reactions and Dr Manmeet Kaur Makkad, assistant professor of chemistry, Government Madhav Science College presented a lecture on the mechanism of chemical reactions. Dr Brajesh Pare, HoD, chemistry, Government Madhav Science College, delivered an interesting lecture on the topic “Role of serendipity in scientific discovery”.

The programme was presided over by Dr Vandana Gupta, principal of Government Kalidas Girls College. In the programme, prizes were also given to the girl students who scored the highest marks in chemistry in the 2021-22 session. First-year student Alfina Kwaji, second-year student Deepti Silonia and third-year student Bhavna Chaurasia scored maximum marks in chemistry. Dr Amita Singhal, head of the department of chemistry introduced the guests. The programme was conducted by Dr Monika Parmar while Dr Anjana Jaiswal proposed a vote of thanks.

