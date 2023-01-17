Ujjain: Art and painting competition for students on January 20

Representative Image | (ANI Photo)

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament Anil Firojia has appealed to the citizens to participate in the “Pariksha Pe Charcha” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi connect with students and parents from 11 am on January 27 under the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme, which will be broadcast in schools.

An Art and painting competition will be held as part of the PM's programme on January 20 at 9 am in the Vikram Kirti Mandir.

According to BJP media in-charge Dinesh Jatwa, PM Modi had started a programme called Pariksha Pe Charcha in the year 2018, which will be held for the sixth time this year. The main objective of this programme is to eliminate the fear of students appearing in the board examinations and keep them stress-free.

A book named Exam Warriors written by the PM will be made available to the students before the examination.

Students from classes 9 to 12 will be included in this competition and will engrave positive pictures of the examination on paper. A selection committee of seven people has also been formed to select the best painting who will receive a reward.

The total duration of the competition will be two and a half hours, in which one hour has been earmarked for competition, one hour for selection and half an hour for prize distribution. The first three winners will be given certificates and mementoes.

The best 10 and other 25 good participants will be given certificates and mementoes and all the students involved in the competition will be given certificates. GL Parmar, Ajay Jagri and Ritesh Jatiya have been made in-charge of the programme.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)