Ujjain: Lakhs of devotees reach city to visit Baba Mahakal on New Year

Long queues were seen outside Mahakaleshwar Temple on New Year’s eve in Ujjain on Saturday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Six lakh people are expected to start the New Year with having darshan of Shri Mahakaleshwar temple. In view of the huge number of devotees, Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee has changed the darshan system. Visitors will enter from Shri Mahakal Lok. Visitors with the protocol will enter from gate number 4 only. There is a possibility of a huge crowd in Shri Mahakaleshwar temple on New Year. Most of the devotees can come from the Indore side itself.

In view of the huge inflow of devotees, arrangements have been made to park vehicles of devotees coming from Indore and Dewas near Karkraj parking. From here the devotees will reach Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple via Shri Mahakal Lok. Similarly, parking of vehicles of devotees coming from Barnagar and Nagda will be done at Kartik Mela Ground. From here the devotees will reach Shri Mahakal Lok on foot and have darshan.

The entry of devotees will be completely closed from Bada Ganesh and in front of the administrator’s office. Entry for protocol and media with Rs 250 ticket will be from gate number 4. To improve the arrangements of the temple, 500 policemen have been deputed. Assistant administrator Moolchand Junwal said that the effort is that the devotees get darshan in 40 minutes.

