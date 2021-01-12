Ujjain: Kamal Nath did not sanction Rs 300 crore, rather we sanctioned Rs 500 crore, says Shivraj on Mahakal Project

Ujjain: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has claimed that the Rs 500 crore plan sanctioned by his government for the beautification and expansion of Mahakaleshwar Temple campus was okayed during his previous regime. “So it is wrong to say that ex-CM Kamal Nath sanctioned Rs 300 crore for the same project, on which we are spending Rs 500 crore,” he quipped.

Addressing media persons at the Triveni Museum, here on Tuesday afternoon, the CM said, “Today, I have seen a presentation with regard to development and expansion of Mahakaleshwar Temple. Ujjain city is more marvelous than the three lokas (prithvi, akash and pataal) because Lord Mahakal is himself sitting here.

Lord Ram is sitting in Ayodhya, where a beautiful temple is being built. I want Ujjain to be developed like Ayodhya so that people from across the world can come to Ujjain to take blessings of Mahakal Maharaj. An action plan has been prepared for it. We have given some suggestions for the plan.

All arrival and departure routes to the Mahakaleshwar Temple are presently narrow. Temple structure is so beautiful and accordingly various facilities will be made available for the devotees. The temple premises and its periphery will be made spacious. We are providing go ahead to the plan today. About Rs 500 crore will be spent on the plan. We will try to ensure that all those who would be displaced during the execution plan don’t get troubled. All necessary arrangements will be made for their rehabilitation and only then the complete development of Mahakaleshwar Temple premises will be carried out. Ujjain would be amazing city.”

WE ARE OPEN HEARTED

Responding to a specific query, Chouhan said that before this presentation, detailed discussions with intellectual as well as sadhu-saints and peoples’ representatives over the project were held. Today also we extended certain suggestions. If more useful suggestions come to fore, they would also incorporated in the plan. “We are open hearted people and works pertaining to Mahakal Maharaj cannot be done with closed heart. Before leaving the office in 2018, I had sanctioned the entire Smart City Project Kamal Nath did not contribute in it when happened to be the Chief Minister,” he qupped.

CM congratulates administratoin

CM said, “I want to congratulate the Ujjain administration including revenue, police and Ujjain Municipal Corporation for its action against the mafia elements. They have freed government land worth about Rs 400 which was illegally possessed by the Naresh Ginning Mills. It is a public property and we won’t allow anybody to loot it. It will be utilised for the welfare of people. We have decided to eliminate such elements from the land of Madhya Pradesh. Action against all sorts of mafia element is in progress. We have launched a campaign against all those involved in illegal works, land sharks, muscleman instrumental in terrorising people, those involved making excesses against the women and girls, chit fund mafia, drug mafia, etc and the campaign will continue.”

On Hooch Tragedy

CM said, “I have ordered to suspend excise officer of Morena and TI in wake of unfortunate hooch tragedy which occurred on Tuesday. Investigation is on. Nobody will be spared. Whosoever found responsible or involved in the crime whether he is a government servant or private person would be punished.”