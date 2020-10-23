Ujjain: JK Hospital refuses to hand over body of kid unless kin clear bill

Ujjain: Kin of a new born baby created ruckus at JK Hospital at Sindhi Colony when hospital management handed over an excessive bill for just 1 and half day and refused to hand over the body of deceased kid unless the bill is paid for.

As per reports Rachana wife of Subhash Rajoriya a resident of village Narwar gave birth to a baby on October 19. But when her condition worsened, the kin admitted the baby to government Charak Hospital from where the baby was shifted to the JK Hospital on the advice of doctor concerned.

The family members alleged that the baby was shifted by the staff of the hospital to the ventilator- due to cough.

The kin also alleged that although the baby was not making any movements yet the doctors kept her on the ventilator for a day and handed over a bill of Rs 28,000 for the duration. The family members alleged their inability to afford such an exorbitant amount—billed by the hospital management— and refused to pay the full amount. They has already deposited Rs 8,000 as an advance.

They created ruckus when the hospital management refused to hand over the body of deceased. The family member also alleged that a government doctor insisted on shifting the baby to JK Hospital from the government hospital. Finally both the sides, the kin and hospital management made a mutual compromise in presence of police officials- and settled the row.