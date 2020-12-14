Ujjain: Hundreds of devotees take holy dip in Kshipra on Somvati Amavasya

Ujjain: Hundreds of devotees took a holy dip in Kshipra on Somvati Amavasya on Monday. The administration claimed of hassle-free holy dip at Ramghat, Siddhnath and other ghats.

Devotees started reaching the ghats since early morning. Municipal officials said that separate chambers for changing clothes were installed at every ghat for devotees. The administration also installed shower at ghats.

Congress MLA Parmar slams administration for not providing clean water to devotees

Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar alleged that devotees were forced to take a holy dip in dirty water of Kahn due to administration’s negligence. The administration failed to provide clean water at Kshipra ghats, he claimed. He said that Kanh’s water continues to mix with Kshipra as administration has failed to stop the flow of contaminated Kanh into Kshipra. He further said that no BJP leader paid attention to it. Even Somkund was not cleaned, alleged Parmar and said that he had shot off a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanding action against divisional commissioner, collector and other officials concerned.