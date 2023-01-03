Ujjain: Grants distributed on Dol Gyaras

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Dol Gyaras, under the Phooldol Chal Samaroh held in the city, grants were distributed to Jhanki, Akhada operators, and Khalifas, as well as honouring saints and senior social workers of the society. In the city of Ujjain traditionally, on the occasion of Dol Gyaras, different societies take out a Phooldol Chal Samaroh. The grant money is distributed by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) to the societies, institutions, directors and Khalifas of the akhadas who extract flowerpots. In the year 2022, the distribution and felicitation ceremony of Phuldol Chal Samaroh was held at the mayor's rest house here on Sunday.

Special guest MP Anil Firojia, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, UMC speaker Kalavati Yadav, former MLA Rajendra Bharti, and National Treasurer of Scheduled Caste Morcha Suraj Kero were felicitated in the grant distribution ceremony. Grant amount acceptance letters were given to the Khalifa's of the akhadas and saints along with senior people of the society were honoured. Higher education minister Mohan Yadav said that in addition to the grant amount being given by the UMC, a grant of Rs 10k more will be given.

Read Also Ujjain: Surchhaiyya Samman conferred on Dr Tholia