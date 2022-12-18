Ujjain: Gram Patels serve ultimatum to government to decide their future 

Delegates present during the state-level Mahakumbh of Gram Patel in Ujjain on Saturday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In order to demand their rights, the Mahakumbh of Gram Patels was organised on Saturday at Chintaman Ganesh Temple, Mahakal Garden. Through the Mahakumbh, the Gram Patels decided to make the government aware of their rights and asked it to either restore their previous rights in full or to abolish the post of Patel of the village.

The event recollected that in the old system that has been discontinued now, the work of land revenue collection, and land settlement was in the hands of the Patel community, only the Patel community used to collect the revenue from the fields. They used to measure and settle land disputes. The development of the village was in their hands, but in today's situation, all these rights have been handed over by the government to the Patwari.

State president Rajesh Patel Chumli said that village Patels from all the districts of Madhya Pradesh participated in the Mahakumbh organised by Adarsh Gramin Patel Sangh Madhya Pradesh. First of all, floral tributes were paid to a picture of Baba Mahakal. The programme started by tying the turbans on village sarpanchs from Jhabua, Megh Nagar and washing their feet with water.

About 10,000 village Patels from all over Madhya Pradesh participated in this Gram Patel Mahakumbh. It was said that the government will have to bear the consequences of the displeasure of village Patels in the coming days. Gram Patels have selflessly served the village without any discrimination. Till date, the government has not done justice to the village Patels, but now the Patel of the village will not tolerate this injustice.