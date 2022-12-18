e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainUjjain: Gram Patels serve ultimatum to government to decide their future 

Ujjain: Gram Patels serve ultimatum to government to decide their future 

About 10,000 village Patels from all over Madhya Pradesh participated in this Gram Patel Mahakumbh

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 18, 2022, 01:03 AM IST
article-image
Delegates present during the state-level Mahakumbh of Gram Patel in Ujjain on Saturday | FP Photo
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In order to demand their rights, the Mahakumbh of Gram Patels was organised on Saturday at Chintaman Ganesh Temple, Mahakal Garden. Through the Mahakumbh, the Gram Patels decided to make the government aware of their rights and asked it to either restore their previous rights in full or to abolish the post of Patel of the village. 

The event recollected that in the old system that has been discontinued now, the work of land revenue collection, and land settlement was in the hands of the Patel community, only the Patel community used to collect the revenue from the fields. They used to measure and settle land disputes. The development of the village was in their hands, but in today's situation, all these rights have been handed over by the government to the Patwari.

State president Rajesh Patel Chumli said that village Patels from all the districts of Madhya Pradesh participated in the Mahakumbh organised by Adarsh Gramin Patel Sangh Madhya Pradesh. First of all, floral tributes were paid to a picture of Baba Mahakal. The programme started by tying the turbans on village sarpanchs from Jhabua, Megh Nagar and washing their feet with water.

About 10,000 village Patels from all over Madhya Pradesh participated in this Gram Patel Mahakumbh. It was said that the government will have to bear the consequences of the displeasure of village Patels in the coming days. Gram Patels have selflessly served the village without any discrimination. Till date, the government has not done justice to the village Patels, but now the Patel of the village will not tolerate this injustice. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath to be apprised of 'massive corruption' by Agriculture Department in...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Parichay Sammelan of marriageable youths of Agrawal Samaj begins

Ujjain: Parichay Sammelan of marriageable youths of Agrawal Samaj begins

Ujjain: Vijayvargiya Vaishya Mahasabha’s national executive committee meeting today

Ujjain: Vijayvargiya Vaishya Mahasabha’s national executive committee meeting today

Ujjain: Over 150 CA students participate in talent hunt competition

Ujjain: Over 150 CA students participate in talent hunt competition

Ujjain: Need to reform electoral system to save demorcary, says former MLA Dr Sunilam

Ujjain: Need to reform electoral system to save demorcary, says former MLA Dr Sunilam

Ujjain: Gram Patels serve ultimatum to government to decide their future 

Ujjain: Gram Patels serve ultimatum to government to decide their future 