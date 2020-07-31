Ujjain: Fraudster creates SP Manoj Kumar Singh's fake facebook ID, dupes people in the name of medical emergency

Ujjain: In a shocking incident, a fraudster made a fake ID on the Facebook of Ujjain SP Manoj Kumar Singh and demanded of Rs 15 to 20 thousand through Facebook Messenger from SP's friends and acquaintances. On suspicion, when the friends informed SP Manoj Kumar Singh about the same, he instantly informed the cyber police and blocked the fake Facebook IDs. The case is being investigated by the cyber police.

In the last few months, the demand for money from acquaintances of people has been increasing rapidly by creating fake Facebook ID. Till now the fraudsters were tampering with the Facebook ID of common people. But now big names also cannot remain untouched by this fraud. The latest case is said to be related to Manoj Kumar Singh, Superintendent of police of Ujjain. The fraudster created a fake ID in the name of Manoj Kumar Singh and sent friend requests to people. People felt that it was Manoj Kumar Singh himself who sent the requests, so they immediately accepted it. The fraudster then sent a personal message to the friends of the SP on Facebook Messenger and asked for Rs 15 to 20 thousand. For this, the fraudster also sent the bank account number on the messenger itself.

The fraudster cleverly demanded money from those who are friends of the Superintendent of police. The message mentioned ‘One of my friend's girl had an accident. Therefore Rs 15,000 is needed immediately.’ When the SP's friend asked how long he would return the money, the fraudster said that I will return it by tomorrow morning. Forger sent the details of Google and Paytm on phone for this. As soon as the matter came to light, the SP immediately blocked his fake Facebook ID. In this regard, SP Manoj Singh said that the fake ID maker is being investigated.

A few days ago, the fraudster tried to cheat many people by creating fake Facebook ID of SI Vikram Singh, in-charge of Narwar police station in Ujjain. When SI Vikram Singh came to know about this, he immediately blocked the ID and messaged on Facebook that people are being demanded of money by creating fake ID in his name.