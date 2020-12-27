Ujjain: Failure is a stepping stone to success says life coach Brajendra Krishna Das

Ujjain: IQAC and department of chemistry and pharmaceutical chemistry of Government Girls’ Post-Graduate College organised the fifth lecture of Sanskar Setu on the topic “From failure to success” in collaboration with MANIT, Bhopal.

Addressing in the webinar the invited mentor Brajendra Krishna Das, motivational speaker and life coach said, “Failure is a stepping stone to success.”

By quoting examples of great personalities Brajandra explained that moving from failure to failure without the loss of enthusiasm is a sign of maturity. “We don’t need to be expert in anything but if we are continuously endeavoring for something attainable definitely we will reach to some good height. He said that we should also have the attitude of bouncing back, failure is not failure if we learn from it and set realistic goals,” he added.

Dr Rashmi Bhargava, HoD chemistry gave thematic introduction of the webinar and said failure is the key ingredient for the recipe of success. She introduced Vrajendra. Dr Neeta Tapan, IQAC coordinator, gave introductory remark saying that every Failure is an opportunity and Covid-19 crisis led to innovations and vaccine due to persistent faith, perseverance, patience, discipline and resilience.

Dr Savita Dixit, HoD chemistry MANIT, Bhopal described failure as the margin of success to human being, winners never quit and quitters never win. The road to success passes through the streets of failure. Principal Dr Anita Manchandia gave her presidential speech and gave a five point formula for success. Dr Samina Qureshi conducted question and answer session and proposed a vote of thanks. Dr GD Agrawal HoD pharmaceutical chemistry played a key role in the session. Technical assistance was given by Dharmesh Rathore, Dr Neha Tripathi, Kajal Pandey and Mayuri Soner.