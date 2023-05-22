Ujjain: Drain water mixes with Kshipra, devotees miffed

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Ganga Dussehra festival, hundreds of devotees were seen coming to Ujjain to take a bath in the Kshipra River. Their hopes were however dashed due to the dirty water found at Ramghat. A sudden flow of dirty water, washed away the belongings of teerth purohits were washed away in the river here on Sunday. Devotees appeared troubled by the pungent smell. People had to run away after seeing animal parts and meat mixed with dirty water. On Sunday, at around 11 am, the water of the dirty drain from Rudrasagar side rapidly flowed towards Ramghat. Pungent smell and the parts of dead animals also flowed in with it.

Pandit Anand Joshi Lota Guru said that this is a huge negligence on Ganga Dussehra. Devotees had to leave bathing and run away. More than one feet of dirty water was filled at Ramghat. This hurt the sentiments of the people. The flow of dirty water was so strong that the items for worshipping Pandit Balti Guru, who performed rituals at the ghat, were washed away. People had to leave by lifting their clothes in the water. After the sudden overflow of the drain, dirt and stink spread from Ramghat Road to the steps of the river ghat.

During this, many people were taking bath on the ghat as well. After the drain water came, people had to go away from here and take bath elsewhere. Till afternoon water from the drain was continuously flowing getting mixed into River Kshipra at a fast pace. In the entire Ramghat area, the water of Kshipra was contaminated and stinking due to the drain water.

