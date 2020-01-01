Ujjain: Devotees throng temples to begin New Year

Ujjain: On the onset of New Year-2020 city dwellers began their day by paying obeisance at temples across the city on Wednesday. Long queues were seen at the main temples of the city. The focus of attention of outstation devotees was the first bhasmaarti of Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam which was held at 4.20 am.

Devotees had started coming from different parts of the country from Tuesday to pay obeisance at Mahakaleshwar temple to begin their New Year. At the temple long queues were seen for general entries and the VIP entries of devotees. According to Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC), devotees were making their entries easily and were coming out in about one hour after taking glimpse of Lord Mahakal. However, the temple management in view of heavy rush of devotees curbed the entries in the sanctum-sanctorum of the temple.

As the local administration comprising MTMC, police and revenue department had given ‘additional’ permission for bhasmaarti darshan, mismanagements were galore inside the Mahakaleshwar Temple. During bhasmaarti, about 300 devotees sitting in Ganesh Mandapam jumped into Nandi Hall which created ruckus. As many darshanarthis including those from Varanasi failed to offer even ‘Hariom jal’ on the presiding deity, they started expressing resentment. When ASP (city) Rupesh Kumar Dwivedi tried to pacify them, they overreacted which forced the former to ask them to better leave the temple. ASP also indulged in verbal duel with some media persons who were covering these moments. In the afternoon also, mismanagements were galore at Jal Dwar, Nagada Gate etc in wake of lack of police personnel. Dozens of outsiders were seen entering the sanctum-sanctorum via Mahakal Pravachan Hall.

Meanwhile, District Congress Committee (DCC) strongly condemned the administration for its failure to ensure better darshan arrangements at the Mahakaleshwar Temple on account of New Year-2020. DCC (rural) spokesman Vivek Gupta informed that people coming for darshan from various roads in vehicles were unnecessarily stopped in midway and were forced to reach the temple on foot without any reason. He informed that policemen on duty misbehaved with the devotees. According to him, he brought the situation before the notice of responsible authorities, but to no avail. Later, he sent a letter to Chief Minister Kamal Nath and described all the aspects. “I have brought everything under the cognizance of CM as people came from far off places to Ujjain returned with a bad image of the government,” Gupta added.

Huge queues were also seen at ancient Chintaman Ganesh and Harsiddhi temples on the beginning of New Year. Devotees also offered ‘56 bhog (sweets and dry fruits)’ to Chamunda Mata, Chintaman Ganesh, Sai Baba, ISKCON and many other temples of the city and performed worship.

