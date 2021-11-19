Ujjain: Devotees take holy dip, participate in deepdaan at Kshipra riverfront

UJJAIN: A large number of devotees thronged ghats of Kshipra river on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on Friday. The devotees participated in Deepdaan ceremony, which is one of the most pious ceremonies of Kartik Month.

As a part of these rituals, devotees took holy dip in the Kshipra River and offered prayers. Oil lamps were set afloat in the river. Hundreds of devotees had gathered at Ramghat, which is the main venue for the Deepdaan.

As a custom of Purnima of Kartik month, lamps were floated in the Kshipra river as a part of Deepdaan. People took holy dips in the river before starting rituals at the shore of the river to offer tarpan to their ancestors.

In the evening, hundreds of people offered Deepdaan on Tiver Kshipra | FP PHOTO

A lot of enthusiasm was witnessed among the devotees as all Covid related restrictions have been lifted in the state

The local administration had made adequate arrangements to ensure people’s safety. The steps of all the ghats on the riverfront were lit up with more than thousands of earthen lamps.

