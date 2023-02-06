Ujjain: Congress workers burn Adani effigy

Congress workers burn the effigy of industrialist Gautam Adani in Ujjain on Monday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A demonstration was held at Tower Chowk on Monday under the leadership of the City and District Congress Committee. Industrialist Gautam Adani’s funeral procession was taken out from Tower Chowk under the leadership of City Congress Committee president Ravi Bhadoria which began from Tower Chowk and reached Dussehra Maidan located Life Insurance Corporation of India (LICI) office via Shaheed Park and Control Room. Hundreds of Congress workers protested and burnt the effigy of Gautam Adani and submitted a memorandum addressed to the President to the SDM.

City Congress Committee president Ravi Bhadoria said that Bharatiya Janata Party is doing the work of destroying the pride institutions of our country, State Bank of India and Life Insurance of India. In the past, BSNL was ruined by a central minister and today the entire country, especially the middle class is worried about the policies of the Modi government to benefit its close friends and select billionaires. Extremely risky transactions and investment of government institutions like LICI and SBI in the Adani group by the Modi government has adversely affected investors of India, 29 crore policy holders of LIC and 45 crore account holders of SBI which the Congress party will never tolerate.

Bhadoria and other party leaders while handing over the memorandum said that it should be probed in detail of the Hindenburg Research Report, an impartial inquiry under the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court or a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). Heavy investment by LICI and SBI and other nationalised banks should be discussed in Parliament and appropriate steps should be taken to protect the investors.