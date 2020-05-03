Ujjain: Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar stages dharna with supporters amid lockdown, booked

Madhav Nagar police registered an offence under Section 188 of IPC against Congress’ Tarana MLA Mahesh Parmar and seven other senior party leaders for staging a dharna in front of the collectorate here on Saturday.

Congress MLA from Tarana Mahesh Parmar on Saturday staged ‘dharna’ amid lockdown with his supporter in protest against poor arrangements of government to fight with Corona and farmers’ problem.

On this occasion senior leader Dr Batuk Shankar Joshi, District Congress Committee presidents Mahesh Soni (urban) and Kamal Patel (rural), corporator Binu Kushwaha, Sonu Sharma, Lalchand Bharti and Surendra Marmat. The police registered an FIR against the MLA and supporters under Section 188 of IPC.

DHARNA AT HOME

Congress Seva Dal leader Arun Verma told that the party members Anantnarayan Meena, Vivek Yadav, Rajesh Tiwari, Sudarshan Goyal, Anil Devdhare, Purushottam Nagraj, Vijay Yadav, Shiv Lashkar and other members also staged dharna at home. Verma told that government’s arrangements against fight with novel coronaviurs are very poor. The government has neglected the redressal of common men’s problems which are being faced amid lockdown.