Ujjain: Congress leaders fail to ‘show’ Kshipra’s contamination to CM

Ujjain: Congress leaders on the visit of CM Shivrajsingh Chouhan reached at the programme venue at Samajik Nyay Parisar on Tuesday to show the dirty water of river Kshipra contaminated by water of river Kanh.

Executive district president Vivek Yadav and his supporters reached the programme venue where the CM was to address the farmers, but the police did not allow them to meet the Chief Minister. Consequently the Congress leaders handed over the bottles of dirty water to ADM Narendra Suryavashi who assured them to show the bottles to the chief minister.

The congress leaders alleged that police did not allow them to meet the Chief Minister even when they were not going to stage any dharna during the programme.

Hundreds of devotees took holy dips in dirty water of Kanh River on Somvati Amavasya on Monday, Yadav added. The state spokesperson Rajesh Tiwari said that Vivek Yadav, Rajesh Bathli, Chhotelal Mandloi and other Congress leaders were present.