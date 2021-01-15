Ujjain: Cleanliness arrangements in Wards 1 & 8 assessed

Ujjain: Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal on Friday inspected the sanitation and cleanliness arrangements in various localities of the Wards number 1 and 8 in Ujjain on Friday.

He took feedback pertaining to the cleanliness from the locals. He asked them if they are segregating waste or not. He also asked the locals to specify as to which type of waste will fall under wet and dry categories.

He instructed concerned officials to make appropriate arrangements to clean the drainage at regular intervals. He also instructed them to install screening nets to prevent the garbage from clogging drains.

Executive engineer Anil Jain and zonal officer Sunil Jain were present.

Felicitation programme today

A felicitation programme for organisations which are making excellent contribution to improve city’s ranking in the Cleanliness Survey 2021, will be held in the Mela office in Ujjain on Saturday. Prizes will also be distributed to the winners of Swachhata contest held by UMC.