Ujjain: ‘Chunri’ offered to Chandrabhaga river

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Deepening and widening of Chandrabhaga, a tributary of Kshipra River, is being done under the Kshipra River Conservation Campaign. During this the water stream has appeared from the river. The river was worshiped Sunday morning with shramdaan and chunri offering. The Kshipra river conservation campaign is being run for almost a year. In this, efforts are being put by many organisations to bring back Chandrabhaga, a tributary of Kshipra.

The Chandrabhaga River is being widened and deepened within a radius of about ten km. According to people associated with the campaign, the Chandrabhaga River has been deepened in an area of about 5 km. During this, after digging about 20 feet below, the water stream appeared. This is the reason why shramdaan is being done from Murlipura to Ambodia on Sunday with the help of various organisations and citizens. Chunri was also offered after worshipping the river.

