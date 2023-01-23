Ujjain: Cancer can be diagnosed provided tests are conducted at right time

FP Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): “Cancer can be diagnosed with awareness and tests done at the right time,” said nominated president of Rotary Club 3040 Anish Malik on the inauguration of a cancer diagnosis camp, at Avanti Hospital here on Sunday. The three-day free-of-cost camp is being organised in collaboration with Rotary Club, Ujjain and Bharat Petroleum Corporation. Malik provided information about the work done by the said CSR which is available only in India in collaboration with Rotary.

Dr VK Mahadik, managing director of Avanti Hospital, provided information about the high quality health services in the facility at a reasonable fee. He spoke on the occasion of a cancer diagnosis camp. Club president Shahid Hashmi gave the welcome address. A large number of beneficiary women were present in the camp. Yoga instructor Shaheen Khan will also provide training for three days to test cancer awareness in the camp.

Dr Rajshree Mukhiya gave information for cancer awareness in the programme. Akash Vaishampayan and Sheela Neema also expressed their views in the programme. Similar camps are also being organised at RD Gardi Medical College, Ujjain Charitable Hospital.

