Ujjain: Binod Mills workers meet over non-payment of wages

Ujjain: Employees of closed Binod Mills on Sunday held a meeting at the labour camp office near the Koyla Phatak under the chairmanship of Binod Mills Sangharsh Samiti president Harishankar Sharma to discuss the future course of action as the government yet to clear their dues. Mill Mazdoor Sangh president Om Prakash Singh Bhadauria informed that Supreme Court had earlier given orders to the state government to pay the dues of 4353 labourers of Binod Mills on 27 February 2019.

But the state government failed to pay the dues of the labourers even in 2 years on excuse of Covid pandemic. The court also laid the condition that the government will have to deposit 10 % of the dues in labourers’ bank account and complete the payment by January 30, 2022.

Union leader Pradyut Chandel accused Chief Minister Shivraj Singh of tarnishing the reputation of the Bharatiya Janata Party by not following the orders of the Supreme Court. Sharma has demanded the state government to clear payment of wages at the earliest.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 12:37 AM IST