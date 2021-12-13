Ujjain: 15 days have passed, local admin yet to remove debris from demolition area

Ujjain: Even after 15 days of the demolition of 11 houses near Mahakal temple under the Mahakaleshwar temple expansion work, the local administration did not clear the debris from the spot. The debris is causing lots of problems to the residents as well as the devotees visiting the temple.

The temple administration has blamed the local administration for the delay in clearing the debris saying it is not their responsibility to clear the area.

A resident of the area, Mukesh Rajdev, said the debris has become a major problem for the business community, residents and devotees. Not a single officer is ready to listen their problems and remove the heap of debris from the area, he said. Despite several complaints, no action is taken by local administration to clear the area even after 15 days, Rajdev said.

Ganesh Kumar Dhakad, administrator of Mahakal Temple Management Committee, has blamed the local administration for the delay in removing the debris. He even informed Mahakal police station incharge about the situation but no action is taken yet.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 12:27 AM IST