Ujjain: Begum Bagh remains calm a day after demolition of miscreant's house

Ujjain: A day after row over demolition of house of stone pelters, calm prevailed in Begum Bagh. ASP Amarendra Singh said that the situation in is under control. Police have identified the people involved in the incident, some of whom have been arrested. The manhunt for absconding miscreants continues.

Some people of a specific community pelted stones on a rally taken out by some Hindu Groups and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha on Friday, following which many persons got injured. The administration taking strict action arrested the identified rioters and demolished the houses of the alleged accused.

Domination march taken out

After strict instructions for harsh action against anti social elements, the police and Special Action Force (SAF) took out a domination march via Topkhana, Begum Bagh, Kot Mohlla and other sensitive areas. ASP Amarendra Singh told that some anti social elements are posting objectionable posts and edited videos to disturb peace of the city but the police have identified them and soon strict action will be taken against them. Officials said that illegal encroachments in sensitive areas and other part of the city will be razed soon.