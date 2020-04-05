Ujjain: Ayush department constitutes 10 teams

Ujjain: Ayush department of the city has formed 10 Covid combat teams on Saturday to extend help to district administration and the denizens. On Sunday they covered 10 wards and will approach rest wards in next three days.

Spokesperson Dr Vishal Solanki informed that all the office bearers, staffers and paramedical staffers have stood by the district administration in the battle against Covid-19.

The department has so far distributed medicines for prevention of Covid-19 infection to 8118 persons. Dr Solanki informed that 10 teams have been formed under the leadership of Dr Manisha Pathak and Dr OP Paliwal, which area distributing Homeopathic and Ayurvadic medicines across the city going door to door and even in most infected areas like Amber Colony and Jansapura.

Dr Solanki further informed that Dr Mahendra Koushal, Dr Lokendra Suryavanshi, Dr Pradeep Agarwal, Dr Pawan Patidar, Dr Abhishek Tyagi, Dr Sartita Chouhan, Dr Anita Nirmal, Dr Rahu Sharma and Dr Pankaj Patidar are leading their teams efficiently to distribute the medicines across the city.