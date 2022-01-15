e-Paper Get App

Ujjain

Updated on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 02:59 PM IST

Ujjain: Actor Sara Ali Khan seeks blessings at Mahakal temple

FP News Service
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan visited Mahakal temple and sought blessings of Lord Shiva along with her mother Amrita Singh on Saturday morning.

Sara shared the pictures on her Instagram handle and wrote ‘Maa and Mahakal’ as a caption of the photos.

Sara was spotted wore a simple white suit embellished with black coloured block print. On the other hand, her mother Amrita was seen wearing a royal blue coloured traditional suit.

Sara is currently in the state, shooting for her upcoming film ‘Lukachhipi 2’ with Vicky Kausal.

According to reports, actor Vicky Kaushal and actress Sara Ali Khan have been playing a middle class family character. Both of them are playing a role of teacher in the film.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 02:59 PM IST
